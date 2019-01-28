Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

NOAA official: Agency behind on East Coast due to shutdown

January 28, 2019 2:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The administrator of a federal fisheries office says the government is behind schedule on actions related to oceans management because of the long shutdown.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is charged with regulating fishing and marine issues for the U.S. government. Michael Pentony, the administrator of its Greater Atlantic Region Fisheries Office, says Monday the office is “behind schedule on many, many critically important actions.”

Pentony says fishing boats haven’t been able to fish because they could not get permits. He says there also weren’t enough resources to fully monitor protected ocean resources. Some fisheries have also been unable to operate at full capacity.

Pentony says it will take time to “work through the significant backlog of time-critical work” that built up during the 35-day shutdown, which ended Friday.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.