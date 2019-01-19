Listen Live Sports

Noah’s Ark park battles advocacy group over school visits

January 19, 2019 3:47 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A theme park depicting an ark as described in the Bible is battling with an advocacy group over whether public school field trips to the attraction are legal.

The Courier Journal reports the Freedom From Religion Foundation sent letters last month to more than 1,000 public school districts in five states telling them field trips to the Ark Encounter in northern Kentucky are unconstitutional. The letters said it was “unacceptable to expose a captive audience of impressionable students to the overtly religious atmosphere.”

Ark Encounter founder Ken Ham responded by offering free admission to any public school that visits the park on a field trip.

The park features a 510-foot long (155-meter) ark as described in the biblical book of Genesis.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

