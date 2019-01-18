Listen Live Sports

North Carolina elections board let green card holder vote

January 18, 2019 8:21 am
 
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has chastised election officials in North Carolina who let a Korean woman with a green card vote in three elections.

The News & Observer reports Hyo Suk George had lived legally in the country for nearly two decades before a town council member at church encouraged her to vote. She registered in Columbus County with a driver’s license, Social Security number — and a green card. George voted in 2008, 2010 and 2016.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Boyle said the board of elections in Whiteville “ought to be a little smarter than” accepting a green card as proof of voter eligibility. Green card holders are not U.S. citizens.

George, 70, faced prison for illegal voting, but Boyle let her go with a $100 fine.

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com

