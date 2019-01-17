North Carolina university leaders depart amid culture war

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A conservative education analyst says the resignations of the women heading North Carolina’s public university system and its flagship university are part of the backlash of conservative Trump voters against culturally liberal academics who dominate universities.

Jay Schalin of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal said Thursday that the innovation and cultural liberalism of college campuses has long conflicted with traditional values. Similar skirmishes in the campus culture wars have taken place on public universities in Nebraska, Iowa, California and Alabama in recent years

Schalin says conservative values now dominate the state’s legislature, which picks the University of North Carolina system’s governing board.

That board told both UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt and system president Margaret Spellings to leave weeks earlier than they planned to go.

