Northern Virginia voters pick Democrat for new state senator

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Jennifer Boysko has been elected to replace new U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the Virginia state senate.

Voters in parts of Loudoun and Fairfax counties picked Boysko over Republican Joe May during Tuesday’s special election.

Unofficial results showed the Democrat winning about 70 percent of the vote.

Wexton, a Democrat, won the district with more than 56 percent of the vote in 2015. She won a seat in Congress last year.

Republicans still have a slight majority in the state Senate.

