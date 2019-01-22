Listen Live Sports

Norway’s coalition government announces enlarged Cabinet

January 22, 2019 6:43 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s center-right government has announced an enlarged Cabinet after the Christian Democrats joined the ruling coalition.

After months of talks, the Christian Democrats decided to join the government last week and form the country’s first non-socialist majority coalition since 1985 after internal fights and the departure of its leader, who wanted to support the center-left Labor opposition.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg had been heading a three-party coalition with her own Conservative Party, the Progress Party and the Liberals since 2013.

The Cabinet grew from 19 to 22, with five lawmakers — including three Christian Democrats — joining and two leaving.

Solberg believes it will give her government more stability to seek re-election in the 2021 general elections. Recent opinion polls show voters back the center-left Labor-led opposition.

