The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
NYC prosecutor who was a ‘Son of Sam’ judge will retire

January 9, 2019 4:51 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime New York City district attorney who presided as a judge at the “Son of Sam” arraignment will retire this year.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said Wednesday that he won’t seek re-election in November.

The 86-year-old Democrat spent 18 years on the bench — and is still widely known in legal circles as “Judge Brown.”

The 1977 hearing for “Son of Sam” killer David Berkowitz was among his most memorable career moments.

He was elected to seven four-year terms as DA. The last six times, he ran unopposed.

Brown said he’s “deeply appreciative and humbled” to have voters’ trust for so long.

In the last few years, he’s battled Parkinson’s disease.

Candidates were already lining up before Brown’s announcement.

