Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

OAS invokes Inter-American Democratic Charter on Nicaragua

January 11, 2019 2:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is calling on the body to formally assess the state of democracy in Nicaragua and possibly to take action to “foster the restoration of democracy.”

The Central American nation has been mired in a political crisis since protests broke out in April demanding President Daniel Ortega leave office — followed by a government crackdown on dissenters.

OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro on Friday invoked a section of the organization’s charter that could lead to its Permanent Council taking diplomatic measures to restore democracy.

If those fail, the OAS Council could raise the issue to the foreign ministers, who could end up suspending the country from the OAS.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell