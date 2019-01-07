Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ohio man gets 4-year sentence in Charlottesville beating

January 7, 2019 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to just under four years in prison for his role in the beating of a black man the day of a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Daniel Borden was sentenced Monday to 20 years, but most of that sentence was suspended. His active sentence amounts to three years and 10 months.

Borden, of Huber Heights, Ohio, was one of four men charged in the Aug. 12, 2017, beating of DeAndre Harris in Charlottesville.

Borden entered an Alford plea to malicious wounding. The plea means Borden did not admit guilt, but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

WVIR-TV in Charlottesville reports that during his sentencing hearing, Borden told the judge he is not a bigot and is remorseful. He also apologized to Harris.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument