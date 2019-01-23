Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan opposition asks PM to quit over killing civilians

January 23, 2019 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s opposition leader has asked the country’s prime minister to resign after an investigation concluded that police killed an innocent couple and their teenage daughter in a botched operation.

Shahbaz Sharif, in a fiery speech Wednesday in the National Assembly, also demanded the resignation of Usman Buzdar, chief minister of Punjab province, where the three were killed in Saturday’s shootout.

The demand for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation came a day after authorities charged four police officers with murder for mismanaging the raid on a car in Sahiwal.

The killings drew nationwide condemnation.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The victims included grocery store owner Mohammad Khalil, his wife and his teenage daughter.

Khan’s allies rejected the opposition’s demand, saying justice will be served in the case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service