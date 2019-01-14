Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif to remain in prison despite ruling

January 14, 2019 8:20 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is to remain in prison despite a ruling by the country’s Supreme Court that upheld a lower court’s decision that freed him on bail.

Sharif and his family have been embroiled in several trials and an array of corruption charges following his ouster from office in July 2017.

The top court on Monday ruled against the prosecution, which had sought to overturn a verdict from September that suspended Sharif’s 10-year sentence over the purchase of luxury apartments in London.

Following that suspension, Sharif was released on bail four months ago but was again sent to prison when another court convicted him in December and sentenced him to seven years on graft charges.

He is appealing that sentence separately.

