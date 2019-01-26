Listen Live Sports

Palestinians: 1 killed in West Bank clashes with settlers

January 26, 2019 12:54 pm
 
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a man has been killed in clashes with Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank.

Hamdi Naasan, 38, was killed Saturday and six others were injured, one in serious condition, at al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah city.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported Jewish settlers from a nearby outpost had entered the village, prompting confrontations with local residents before the Israeli military “stormed the village” and fired at the people.

The Israeli military said a settler was slightly injured without requiring evacuation. It said the incident will be reviewed.

Earlier on Saturday, hundreds attended a funeral of a teenager killed by Israeli soldiers as he hurled stones at them Friday.

Over 400,000 settlers live in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied in 1967.

