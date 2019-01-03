Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Parade float portraying children in cages draws complaints

January 3, 2019 6:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — A parade float portraying children in cages at the U.S. border has drawn criticism from politicians and community activists, who say the event in a Delaware town has gone too far this time.

The News Journal report s that the Hummer’s Parade held each new year in the town of Middletown began in 1971 as a spoof of Philadelphia’s Mummer’s Parade. It typically draws a few complaints, but state Sen. Stephanie Hansen says some of this year’s floats “took a mean and nasty turn.”

Jack Schreppler is the parade’s self-proclaimed “disorganizer.” He said in an email Thursday that he leads the parade but he doesn’t regulate the content.

The mayor says the town isn’t involved with the parade other than to provide police for traffic control.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State