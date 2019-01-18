Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pentagon IDs US Army Ranger killed in Afghanistan

January 18, 2019 11:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says a U.S. Army Ranger has died as a result of gunshot wounds suffered during combat in Afghanistan on Jan. 13.

Sgt. Cameron A. Meddock, 26, of Spearman, Texas, died Thursday in Landstuhl, Germany. The attack was in the Jawand District in northwestern Afghanistan.

Meddock was in the 2nd Battalion of the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment. Meddock, who enlisted in the Army in 2014, was based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. He served as a machine gunner, automatic rifleman, gun team leader and most recently as a fire team leader.

His battalion commander, Lt. Col. Rob McChrystal, says Meddock’s selfless service represents the best of the United States.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Meddock was on his second deployment to Afghanistan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state