Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pentagon: Several thousand more troops to the Mexico border

January 29, 2019 12:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan says the U.S. will be sending “several thousand” more American troops to the southern border to provide additional support to Homeland Security.

He says the troops will mainly be used to install additional wire barriers and provide increased surveillance of the area. Plans call for about 150 more miles of concertina wire.

The Pentagon has approved an extended U.S. deployment to the border through the end of September. Officials have been working out how many forces are needed and which ones should be tapped.

Members of Congress pressed Pentagon leaders during a Capitol Hill hearing to better explain the deployment and what missions are suffering because troops are at the border.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

There are about 2,400 U.S. forces working on the border mission.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.