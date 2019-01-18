Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police chief, officer on leave after FBI searches department

January 18, 2019 9:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TANEYTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland city has placed its police chief and another officer on leave after federal agents executed a search warrant at the department.

Taneytown’s acting city manager Jim Wieprecht tells the Carroll County Times that agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a sealed search warrant at the Taneytown Police Department on Tuesday.

FBI spokesman Dave Fitz said the agency visited the department and Fairfield, Pennsylvania, for “court-authorized law enforcement activity.” He said there was no threat to public safety.

Wieprecht confirmed Police Chief William Tyler was placed on administrative leave, but said he couldn’t identify the other officer. He said the city didn’t know the reason for the search warrant.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tyler didn’t immediately return the newspaper’s request for comment.

___

Information from: Carroll County Times , http://www.carrollcountytimes.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state