Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police kill man shooting inside gas station store

January 5, 2019 8:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in northern California say police officers killed a heavily armed man who was firing his gun inside a gas station convenience store.

In a news release, Santa Clara police say a 55-year-old man was shooting his gun “indiscriminately” in the parking lot and store Saturday morning. Authorities say initial reports indicated there were several victims.

Captain Wahid Kazem says responding officers heard the gunshots, entered the store and shot the suspect, who died at the scene. No one else was injured.

Investigators say that prior to the shooting, the man had set a fire inside the Cupertino gas station convenience store cashier kiosk where he worked. Authorities have not released the man’s name, but they say he is from San Jose.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument