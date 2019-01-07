Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Louisiana officers shoot, kill armed man

January 7, 2019 6:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in Louisiana say officers have shot and killed a man who was suicidal and fired at one of them.

New Orleans police Superintendent Michael Harrison tells news outlets that an officer was shot at on Friday night while responding to “what we believe was an attempted suicide.” The officer was struck twice in his protective vest.

Harrison says that officer and three others then shot the man several times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities say the targeted officer was later treated for bruising and released. Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of those involved.

The department’s Public Integrity Bureau is investigating. Authorities say the shooting may have been recorded by multiple body cameras. The involved officers have been reassigned pending the investigation.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument