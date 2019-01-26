Listen Live Sports

Police probe pedestrian killed near Maryland transit station

January 26, 2019
 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release the crash occurred early Saturday near an intersection not far from the Glenmont Metro station.

Officers identify the pedestrian as 30-year-old Alberto Alexander Duque. They say he was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a 2013 Toyota Prius. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver was a 47-year-old man.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and no charges were immediately announced.

