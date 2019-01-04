Listen Live Sports

Potential 2020 hopeful Julian Castro sets Iowa, NH stops

January 4, 2019 7:17 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Obama administration housing chief Julian Castro plans to visit Iowa and New Hampshire, which kickoff presidential primary voting, as he prepares an expected bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Fiore says Castro, a former San Antonio mayor, will visit eastern Iowa on Monday and head to Nevada the following day.

He’ll also be featured at a New England Council lecture series at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Jan. 16.

Castro has formed an exploratory campaign committee and plans to announce his White House race decision on Jan. 12 in San Antonio.

It’s shaping up to be a crowded field of Democrats vying to challenge President Donald Trump.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Monday that she also was setting up a 2020 exploratory committee.

