The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Prosecutor who sent profane posts on Obama, Waters resigns

January 9, 2019 8:48 pm
 
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California prosecutor who posted crude and profane insults about U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, Michelle Obama and others to social media has resigned.

A San Bernardino County spokeswoman tells the San Bernardino Sun that Michael Selyem voluntarily resigned on Jan. 2.

The county gang prosecutor was suspended in July after revelations that he had made crudely offensive online remarks about Waters, Obama, Mexican immigrants and a victim of a police shooting.

Civil rights leaders demanded Selyem’s ouster, questioning whether he could be objective when dealing with black and Latino defendants.

County Public Defender G. Christopher Gardner says his office reviewed more than 500 cases Selyem prosecuted but found no conflicts.

Newly seated District Attorney Jason Anderson has told civil rights leaders there’s no place for prejudice in his office.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

