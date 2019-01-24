Listen Live Sports

Puerto Rico suspends utility bills to help federal workers

January 24, 2019 4:51 pm
 
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has announced several measures to help federal employees based in the U.S. territory who are not being paid because of the government shutdown.

Ricardo Rossello said Thursday that he will place a moratorium on water and power bills and any debt owed to the local government. He said federal workers can also seek unemployment benefits as well as help from a nutritional assistance program.

Rossello said the government is working with nonprofit organizations to distribute food and other necessities. Public buses also are offering federal workers free transportation.

More than 14,000 federal employees work in Puerto Rico, and nearly 4,500 of them have not been paid since the shutdown.

