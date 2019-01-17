Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Regulators tell Dominion to try again on grid modernization

January 17, 2019 4:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia regulators have sent Dominion Energy back to the drawing board to come up with a better plan to modernize the electric grid.

The State Corporation Commission on Thursday rejected much of the utility’s proposed $6 billion grid modernization plan as incomplete and too expensive.

Virginia passed a law last year that weakened regulators’ traditional power to adjust Dominion’s rates in a way the company said was needed to make major upgrades to the grid. Environmentalists and Attorney General Mark Herring argued that Dominion, Virginia’s largest electric utility, hadn’t shown its plan to install smart meters and make other upgrades would help customers.

The commission agreed and told Dominion it could refile its plans. The company said it’s disappointed with the ruling but committed to improving the grid.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA