Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign paid $1,500 fine to NY state

January 11, 2019 12:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The campaign of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been fined $1,500 for not having the required workers’ compensation for a month last year.

A spokeswoman for the New York state Workers’ Compensation Board, Melissa Stewart, said Friday that Ocasio-Cortez’s Democratic campaign lacked coverage from March 31 to April 30.

She says the fine, first reported by the New York Daily News, has been paid.

Stewart says the coverage is “vital to ensuring workers are protected for on-the-job injuries.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist, made bettering the lives of working people and the poor in her Queens-Bronx district a key component of her successful campaign to upset longtime incumbent Joseph Crowley in the 2018 Democratic primary.

A message left with her Washington office wasn’t returned.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell