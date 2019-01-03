Listen Live Sports

Report: Virginia politician misused staff for personal tasks

January 3, 2019 2:24 am
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics says former Republican Virginia Rep. Thomas Garrett misused staffers for tasks such as dog sitting and buying him cigarettes.

The Daily Progress reports the committee released its report Wednesday, just before Garrett’s Thursday departure from the House. The report says Garrett apparently “did not understand or appreciate” the limits on staffers helping with tasks that didn’t support his official duties.

Politico published an article in May detailing allegations of staff misuse by Garrett and his wife. Garrett soon announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election, citing his struggle with alcoholism.

The committee in June then launched an expedited investigation, which it says was delayed by staffers and the Garretts refusing to cooperate.

Garrett says the report is based on “half-truths and whole lies.”

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

