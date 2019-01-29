Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Republican Jeff Flake says he won’t challenge Trump in 2020

January 29, 2019 9:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says he hopes a Republican will challenge President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, but it won’t be him.

Flake, who did not seek re-election in 2018, frequently tangled with Trump and often said he hoped a Republican would challenge Trump in 2020. Flake told “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday “that somebody won’t be me. I will not be a candidate.”

Flake retired this month and is now a CBS News contributor. He says that it’s “a difficult path” for any Republican to challenge Trump in a primary but that he still hopes someone will do so.

Flake was a U.S. senator from Arizona from 2013 to 2019. Previously, he represented Arizona’s 6th Congressional District in the House.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.