Republicans block appointment to military council

January 16, 2019 5:33 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican-led committee in the Virginia state Senate has voted to block the appointment of a Democratic senate candidate to an unpaid advisory council on military issues.

The panel voted Tuesday against Gov. Ralph Northam’s appointment of Herb Jones to the Virginia Military Advisory Committee.

Jones is running against Republican Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment.

Northam appointed Jones to the board in September. Jones is an Army veteran and former New Kent County treasurer.

