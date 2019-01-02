Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

RFI says Congo revokes journalist’s accreditation

January 2, 2019 9:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Radio France International says Congo’s government has revoked the accreditation of one of its journalists.

A statement on Wednesday says Florence Morice was merely doing her job in covering the country’s presidential election, and it asks that Congo reverse its decision.

The statement also says RFI’s transmissions have been blocked in most of the country since Tuesday.

The internet has been cut across the vast Central African country this week in an apparent effort by the government to prevent social media speculation about the results of Sunday’s vote.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The opposition in Congo has alleged multiple problems in the vote for a successor to departing President Joseph Kabila.

African Union observers note the “peaceful” election but “strongly wish” that the results conform to the people’s vote. Early results are expected Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans