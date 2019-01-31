Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Rhodes scholar and ‘Dreamer’ attending State of the Union

January 31, 2019 12:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A recent Harvard University graduate who is the first so-called Dreamer to receive a Rhodes scholarship is attending President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as a guest of a New York congresswoman.

Democratic Rep. Grace Meng says she invited Jin Park to attend Trump’s address Tuesday in the hope of bringing more attention to his plight and that of thousands of other young immigrants.

The 22-year-old Queens resident told The Associated Press he might not be allowed back in the country if he attends Oxford in England this fall.

Park is a native of South Korea and has Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, which protects him from deportation. But Trump has rescinded overseas travel benefits for DACA holders as he seeks to end the Obama-era program.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.