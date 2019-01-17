Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Romanian coal miners end strike after government hikes wages

January 17, 2019 10:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian coal miners have ended a weeklong strike after the energy minister offered them wage hikes and other perks.

Anton Anton met union leaders and miners at the Oltenia Energy Complex in southern Romania on Thursday and offered higher salaries, an Easter bonus and vacation vouchers.

Media and the ministry reported that miners agreed to resume work after the mining company also agreed not to punish them for the walkout, which began Friday in two coal mines and then spread to other mines in the area.

A local court declared the strike illegal on Wednesday. One of the company’s three energy-producing units was forced to shut due to a lack of coal.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The complex provides brown coal for about 30 percent of Romania’s electricity needs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA