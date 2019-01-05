Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Security Council regrets Somalia’s expulsion of UN envoy

January 5, 2019 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is expressing regret at Somalia’s decision to expel a U.N. envoy who questioned the arrest of an extremist group defector-turned-political candidate.

The council issued a statement Saturday, a day after a closed-door discussion about Somalia’s move to kick Nicholas Haysom out.

The statement conveys gratitude to the longtime U.N. official. It also notes the international community’s support for Somalia’s efforts to rebuild peace and stability — and the council’s “expectation of full cooperation between Somalia and the United Nations.”

Although opposed to Haysom’s expulsion, the world body said it would replace him so the U.N. can function in the Horn of Africa nation.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Somali officials say Haysom meddled in their internal matters when he raised concerns about the basis for the arrest of Mukhtar Robow.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument