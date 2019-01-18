Listen Live Sports

Sen. King treating prostate cancer again, won’t affect work

January 18, 2019 7:11 pm
 
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Sen. Angus King of Maine says he is resuming treatment for prostate cancer, but the radiation therapy won’t affect his work.

The lawmaker had his entire prostate gland and some surrounding tissue removed in 2015. His office said in a statement Friday that he has since been cancer-free and has regular check-ups to monitor any signs of a recurrence. The 74-year-old decided to undergo localized, radiation treatments after his doctors noticed a slight elevation in his PSA levels, which can be a sign of cancer.

He began treatments on Jan. 14 and will complete them by mid-March at George Washington Hospital in Washington, D.C.

King said his doctors told him he would remain healthy throughout his current term and beyond. King was re-elected to a second six-year term in November.

