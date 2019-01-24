Listen Live Sports

Senate panel set to take up nomination of Trump’s AG pick

January 24, 2019 5:59 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to take up next week the nomination of William Barr, President Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general.

The committee’s Republican chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said the panel will vote on Barr next Tuesday, though it’s likely Democrats will seek to postpone it.

Barr, who previously served as attorney general between 1991 and 1993, had a confirmation hearing last week and is expected to be approved by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Some Democrats have said their support for Barr is contingent on his pledge to release the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Barr has not made any promises, but has said he wants to disclose as much as he can.

