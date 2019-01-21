Listen Live Sports

Sheriff: Police shot man driving toward officers

January 21, 2019 3:10 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say police in Tennessee fatally shot a motorist who was driving toward officers.

The Knoxville News Sentinel cited a statement from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office that says a Knoxville police officer shot 30-year-old Jason C. Minnick of Clinton in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The statement says Knoxville officers were called to the scene Saturday night due to a man “possibly dealing drugs in the parking lot of Tanglewood Apartments.” When officers arrived, they began walking toward the man, who was in a vehicle. The statement says the man began driving in the direction of the officers and one of them fired, hitting and killing the driver. No officers were injured.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting. Authorities haven’t released any further details.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

