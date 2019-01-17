Listen Live Sports

Spanish-language reporter facing deportation denied bond

January 17, 2019 1:13 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lawyers for a Spanish-language reporter facing deportation say he has been denied release from detention.

The Southern Poverty Law Center said in a news release that an immigration judge denied bond for Manuel Duran during a hearing Thursday in Jena, Louisiana.

Duran is being held there by immigration authorities as the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta reviews his case for asylum. Duran’s lawyers claim conditions have worsened for reporters in El Salvador and he could be in danger if he returns.

Duran was arrested in April while covering an immigration rally in Tennessee. At the time he had a pending deportation order from 2007.

Charges related to the protest were dropped but he was handed over to immigration officials and detained.

