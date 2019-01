Special election for vacant House seat set for next month

By The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in a northern Virginia state House district will pick a new delegate next month.

House Speaker Kirk Cox announced a special election will be held for a district representing parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties on Feb 19.

The election is to replace former Del. Jennifer Boysko, who was recently elected to the state Senate.

Democrats have won the district by more than a 2 to 1 margin in recent elections.

Republicans currently hold a 51-48 advantage in the House. This year’s legislative session is set to end on Feb. 23.

