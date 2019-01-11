Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Special election for vacant House seat set for next month

January 11, 2019 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in a northern Virginia state House district will pick a new delegate next month.

House Speaker Kirk Cox announced a special election will be held for a district representing parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties on Feb 19.

The election is to replace former Del. Jennifer Boysko, who was recently elected to the state Senate.

Democrats have won the district by more than a 2 to 1 margin in recent elections.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Republicans currently hold a 51-48 advantage in the House. This year’s legislative session is set to end on Feb. 23.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell