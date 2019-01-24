Listen Live Sports

Special election set for May to replace Marino in US House

January 24, 2019 8:41 am
 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters in heavily Republican northcentral Pennsylvania have a special election date set to elect a new representative to the U.S. House after the five-term incumbent resigned just three weeks into the new congressional term.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday he scheduled the special election to coincide with Pennsylvania’s primary election on May 21.

Republican Tom Marino’s last day in office was Wednesday. Marino was a strong ally of President Donald Trump and easily won a fifth term in November, but the 66-year-old abruptly announced his resignation last week, saying only that he’s taking a job outside government.

The sprawling congressional district covers all or parts of 15 counties, and Republicans are heavily favored, with about 100,000 more registered voters than Democrats.

Political party committee members or delegates will pick nominees.

