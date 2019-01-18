Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sudan activists: 3rd protester dies from gunshot wound

January 18, 2019 12:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists say a protester who suffered a gunshot wound during clashes with police has died, raising to three the death toll from the violence in the capital Khartoum.

They say the protester died in hospital early on Friday, a day after thousands of demonstrators demanding that the country’s longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir step down clashed with police, who used tear gas and rubber bullets and fired live rounds in the air.

Thursday’s protests in Khartoum were the latest in four weeks of demonstrations across much of Sudan initially triggered by price increases and shortages but soon shifted to calling on al-Bashir, in power since 1989, to resign.

Rights groups say at least 40 people have died in the protests, but the government has only acknowledged 24 deaths.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state