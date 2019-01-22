Listen Live Sports

Sudan’s embattled president to travel to Qatar, seeking aid

January 22, 2019 7:19 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s embattled president is flying to Qatar, the tiny but wealthy Gulf state that has offered him help as he faces protests initially sparked by the country’s economic woes but shifting to calling on him to step down.

Qatar’s official news agency said President Omar al-Bashir will arrive in Doha Tuesday and meet Wednesday with the emirate’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In a Dec. 22 telephone call, Qatar’s ruler stated his country’s readiness to “provide all that is needed” to help Sudan get through its crisis, according to a report by the official Sudanese news agency.

There has been no word since on whether the emir made good on his pledge.

Al-Bashir has been in power since he led a 1989 military coup.

