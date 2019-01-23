Listen Live Sports

Supporters of updating 911 line outline legislation

January 23, 2019 3:49 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of updating Maryland’s emergency 911 call technology say upgrades are long overdue, but it won’t be cheap.

Sen. Cheryl Kagan, a Montgomery County Democrat, held a news conference Wednesday with supporters.

The idea is to make 911 service faster and more reliable. One proposal would help first responders locate people faster. Another would update technology so responders could receive texts, photos and video.

It’s estimated an initial cost could range from $30 million to $40 million, with an annual cost between $5 million and $10 million.

Supporters hope to help pay for it by raising a phone line fee by 25 cents and closing a loophole enabling multiple people on one plan to only pay the fee once. The proposal also expands a board’s authority to raise additional revenue.

