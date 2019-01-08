Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Syrian charged in slaying that energized Germany’s far-right

January 8, 2019 12:12 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors in eastern Germany have charged a Syrian man with manslaughter in the death of a German that touched off far-right protests in the city of Chemnitz.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Alaa S. also faces of attempted manslaughter and causing bodily harm in the August slaying of Daniel Hillig. His last name wasn’t given in line with German privacy laws.

Prosecutors say S. came to the aid of an Iraqi man who fell while fighting Hillig. The two foreigners are accused of then fatally stabbing Hillig. The reason for the fight is unknown.

The Iraqi man is being sought on an international arrest warrant.

Thousands of neo-Nazis, members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party and others assembled in Chemnitz to protest migration after Hilling’s death.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

