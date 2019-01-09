Listen Live Sports

Taiwan announces new-look military drills to counter China

January 9, 2019 12:20 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan’s military has announced a series of newly designed large-scale military drills for this year in response to China’s continuing threat to use force to gain control over the island.

While Taiwan’s armed forces regularly hold such exercises, the official Central News Agency quoted Defense Ministry planning chief Maj. Gen. Yeh Kuo-hui as saying this year’s drills are “being drafted based on newly adopted tactics for defending against a possible Chinese invasion.”

China claims sovereignty over U.S. ally Taiwan, which split from the mainland amid civil war in 1949.

Chinese President Xi Jinping renewed the threat of force in his Jan. 2 message to the island, saying China reserved that right if necessary to counter interference by external forces and what he called an extremely small number of Taiwanese separatists.

