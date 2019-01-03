Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Taliban kill 8 police in northern Afghanistan

January 3, 2019 5:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban killed eight police in an attack on their post in the provincial capital of the northern Baghlan province.

Safdar Mooseni, the head of the provincial council, says police battled the insurgents for four hours before reinforcements arrived and repulsed the Taliban onslaught, which also wounded two police. The Taliban claimed the attack.

Afghanistan’s beleaguered security forces come under near daily attack by the Taliban, who control nearly half the country. Afghanistan’s generals fear that the partial withdrawal of American troops by the summer will further embolden the insurgents.

Washington’s peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, is meanwhile stepping up efforts to negotiate an end to the 17-year war, America’s longest.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address