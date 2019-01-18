Tennessee officer indicted for killing black man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury in Tennessee has indicted a white police officer with first degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of a black man last July.

The indictment against Nashville officer Andrew Delke was announced Friday by the district attorney’s office. Delke shot 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick from behind during a foot chase.

The indictment comes after a tense court hearing earlier this month in which the defense argued that Delke followed his training and state law in shooting Hambrick after he saw Hambrick had a gun.

Delke fired four times, shooting Hambrick in the back, torso and the back of his head.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk argued that Delke had other options, such as seeking cover and calling for help.

A Nashville judge found enough evidence to send the case to the grand jury.

