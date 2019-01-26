Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Terror attack gun supplier wants to withdraw guilty plea

January 26, 2019 12:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The man who bought two rifles that terrorists used to kill 14 people in a 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Through his lawyer, Enrique Marquez told a federal judge Friday that he’ll withdraw his 2017 plea to providing material support to terrorists. Attorney John Aquilina says he’ll file the motion by May 13.

Aquilina won’t detail the reason for the decision, which federal prosecutors are expected to challenge.

Marquez was facing a potential 25-year prison sentence.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Marquez bought the semi-automatic rifles used by Syed Rizwan Farook and Farook’s wife, Tashfeen Malik, in the attack on a Christmas party gathering of San Bernardino County employees. The couple later died in a police firefight.

Prosecutors said Marquez knew Farook but wasn’t involved in the attack.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.