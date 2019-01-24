Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Texas man gifts $1 million to South Dakota veterans home

January 24, 2019 9:58 am
 
< a min read
      

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Texas man with no known ties to a South Dakota veterans home has given the facility $1 million.

Eighty-five-year-old Arlyn Reinert died in April and willed his life savings to the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced the gift Wednesday during her budget address to the Legislature. Noem said Reinert was a career Air Force veteran who lived a frugal life in Perryton, Texas.

Public probate documents show Reinert died at a nursing home in Perryton. He was never married and had no children.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

One of Reinert’s acquaintances, veterans’ service officer Dempsey Malaney, tells the Rapid City Journal he has no clue as to why Reinert chose to leave his estate to the veterans home in South Dakota.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.