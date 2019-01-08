The Latest: County: Put Confederate statue in indoor display

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a proposal for the fate of a Confederate monument toppled by protesters in 2017. (all times local):

11 a.m.

A North Carolina county where protesters tore down a Confederate monument has proposed returning the crumpled statue to public view as part of an indoor display.

A joint city-county government committee in Durham issued its recommendation Tuesday for creating an indoor display at the local government building near the grounds where the statue was torn down in 2017. The county commission would have to approve the plan.

The proposal is the latest move in a public debate in North Carolina about what to do with the statues that many say have racist origins. Another statue was torn down at the state’s flagship public university in 2018 and Winston-Salem city officials recently called for a statue downtown to be moved.

Durham’s statue was torn down following a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

___

1 a.m.

A North Carolina city will unveil a proposal for the fate of a Confederate monument toppled by protesters in 2017.

Durham’s city and county government will hear recommendations Tuesday about what to do with the statue of an anonymous soldier that stood in front of the old county courthouse. The government committee spent eight months studying the issue. The statue has been in storage.

The statue was torn down in the days after a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Durham statue came down about a year before another Confederate monument was toppled at the state’s flagship public university.

A dozen protesters were charged in the Durham statue toppling, but a prosecutor dropped charges against most after a judge dismissed two defendants’ cases and found a third not guilty.

