The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
The Latest: Georgia woman among 20 killed in Syrian bombing

January 18, 2019 6:18 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on suicide bombing attack in Syria (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

An Arabic interpreter who had emigrated from Syria to the U.S. was among at least 20 people killed in a suicide bombing in Syria.

Ali Taher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday that his older sister, 27-year-old Ghadir Taher, of East Point, Georgia, died from injuries sustained in the Wednesday blast.

Ali Taher, who immigrated with his family to the U.S., says his sister’s smile would light up the room. He says she graduated from Tri-Cities High School and was kind and very easy to talk to.

He says the family learned of her death from her employer, Valiant Integrated Services, a defense contractor.

In an email to the newspaper, Valiant spokesman Tom Becker confirmed the death, adding they were “extremely saddened by the tragic and senseless passing” of Ghadir Taher.

___

7:05 a.m.

The Pentagon has identified three of the four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Islamic State group in Syria this week.

They are Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida, who was based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, from upstate New York and based at Fort Meade, Maryland; and a civilian, Scott A. Wirtz, from St. Louis, Missouri.

The Pentagon hasn’t identified the fourth casualty, a civilian. The four were killed in the northern Syrian town of Manbij on Wednesday. The attack, which also wounded three U.S. troops, was the deadliest assault on U.S. troops in Syria since American forces went into the country in 2015.

