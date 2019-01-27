Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Harris says the powerful seek to divide America

January 27, 2019 5:20 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California and her bid for president (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is telling supporters that those in power are trying to turn people against each other, which she says is “not our America.”

The senator from California is speaking at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, the formal kickoff of her campaign for the nomination. She announced her candidacy last Monday.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Speaking at Oakland’s City Hall, Harris says the American Dream and American democracy are under attack and on the line like never before. She says that racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia and transphobia are real in the U.S. and must be recognized and dealt with.

Harris also took a swipe at President Donald Trump’s border wall proposal, calling it “the president’s medieval vanity project” and saying it won’t stop transnational gangs.

___

5:35 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala (KAH’mah-lah) Harris says she’s the kind of leader who can unify the country and would fight for the needs of all Americans.

The first-term California senator, who announced her candidacy on Monday, plans a speech at a rally in Oakland, her hometown, later Sunday, as she outlines her campaign.

Harris says she’s running to be “a president by the people. Of the people. For all the people.” That’s according to prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press.

If Harris emerges from a crowded Democratic field in 2020 to become the nominee and then wins the White House, she’d be the first woman to be president, the first African-American woman to be president and the first woman of Asian descent to be president.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.