Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Jackson Lee leaves black caucus foundation post

January 23, 2019 8:03 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas (all times local):

8 p.m.

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas is stepping down from her position as chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation in addition to leaving her post as leader of one of the House Judiciary Committee’s key subcommittees.

The moves Wednesday come after a lawsuit from a former employee who complained that her sexual assault complaint had been mishandled.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The interim president and CEO of the foundation says Jackson Lee “values the foundation’s ideals and does not want to be a distraction during the legal proceedings of the suit filed against the CBCF.”

Earlier, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler had said it was Jackson Lee’s decision to step aside as chairwoman of the House Judiciary Crime Subcommittee “to ensure the subcommittee’s important work continues.”

In a statement last week, Jackson Lee’s office denied allegations that it retaliated against the woman who filed the lawsuit.

___

3:35 p.m.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas is stepping down from her position as leader of one of the House Judiciary Committee’s key subcommittees.

The move comes after a lawsuit from a former employee who complained that her sexual assault complaint had been mishandled.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York says Jackson Lee’s decision to step aside as chairwoman of the House Judiciary Crime Subcommittee was voluntary and “does not suggest any culpability.”

Jackson Lee is also chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Calls to Jackson Lee’s office and to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation weren’t immediately returned Wednesday.

In a statement last week, Jackson Lee’s office denied allegations that it retaliated against the woman who filed the lawsuit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service